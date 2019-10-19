Pet of the Week: Lyla

Meet Lyla!

This eight-month-old beautiful girl is available for adoption!

Lyla is super sweet and extremely laid back! She is fully vetted, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

She is also kennel, leash and house trained. She is good with kids as well as other dogs.

Lyla would make a great addition to any family and would be a great companion for anyone. She is full of love and has plenty to go around.

If you would like to make Lyla a part of your family, please contact Saving The Animals Together (STAT) at 731-313-7828 or fill out the adoption application on their website.

You can also contact STAT via social media:

Facebook: Saving The Animals Together

Twitter: STATdawgs

Instagram: savingtheanimalstogether