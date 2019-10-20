Lane College Homecoming Game 2019

JACKSON, Tenn– The Lane College Dragons were in action today and the team was lead by head coach Derrick Burroughs on the field against Kentucky state.

Lane starting off the game with QB Tarik McKinze throwing the ball to Anthony Evelyn getting a first down at the 25 yard line. McKinze to Kingston Davis and the big man rushing getting another first down. Then first touchdown of game to Delio Richardson Jr. Kentucky state getting some touchdowns up till halftime 17-6. Then the dragons put some more pep in their step in the 3rd quarter Richardson getting another touchdown and Davis getting the two point conversion, But the dragons would fall 40-20.