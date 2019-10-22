Week 9 Player of the Week: Noah Halbrook

TRENTON, Tenn. — The votes for the Player of the Week award for Week 9 landed at Peabody High School to recognize the performance of senior Noah Halbrook.

This year for the Golden Tide, Halbrook primarily lines up at the wide receiver position, but his talents are used all across the depth chart, seeing significant snaps on both sides of the ball. This past Friday night against Halls, he found the end zone twice, and also helped Peabody record yet another shutout in the 36-0 victory.

Now with another region championship, Halbrook and the Tide look to stay mentally sharp, physically healthy, and collectively focused throughout the remainder of the regular season in preparation for another deep postseason run.

Peabody will conclude the final two week at home with games against Booker T. Washington and Gibson County.