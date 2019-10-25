Authorities warn families to stay safe while trick-or-treating

JACKSON, Tenn. — Ghosts and witches will be hitting the streets this Halloween, and authorities are warning parents to watch out for real-life monsters.

“Halloween is the deadliest day for children in the entire year,” said Public Information Officer Tom Mapes for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s spooky season in West Tennessee, and one thing that’s frightening is children being harmed on what should be a day of harmless fun.

“We certainly want to keep the kids safe, and we want everyone to be aware of that, so the ‘booze it or lose it’ campaign is going on for Halloween,” Mapes said. This year the campaign is called ‘Only a Monster Would Drink and Drive.’

Authorities say it’s important to remind your children to look both ways before crossing the street because it can mean the difference between life and death.

“Children are more than twice as likely to be involved in a car accident on Halloween than any other day of the year,” Mapes said.

Mapes says parents should take precautions before going to random homes.

“The best thing they can do is go to [the website] tn.gov. When they do that they can scroll down and go to the sex offenders list, and you can type in your city, state, and even street, and find out which offenders are nearby,” Mapes said.

Children should also never take fresh-baked goods from strangers.

“You know the horror stories from the past of people putting things, needles, even marijuana, you know. Just to be safe; don’t do it,” Mapes said.

Plus, if you’re trick-or-treating after dark, always use a flashlight or put reflective tape on costumes.

Authorities say if you see anything suspicious on Halloween night to immediately contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office or the Jackson Police Department.