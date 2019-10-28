Top 5 Plays: Week 10

JACKSON, Tenn. — The top 5 plays from Week 10 of the high school football season are as follows:

#5: Jackson Christian’s Chase Birmingham sacks TCA’s Needham Goodwin on third down.

#4: Hardin County’s Rivers Hunt finds Hudson Wolfe in the red zone for the touchdown.

#3: Peabody’s Derek Kee goes up and over the defender to make the touchdown catch.

#2: McNairy’s Cole Kirk airs it out to Jacquez Stackens for an early score.

#1: South Side’s Tyrelle Turner and Haywood’s Jayden Stewart both return kickoffs for touchdowns.