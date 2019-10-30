Parents discuss educational concerns with TN Dept. of Education

JACKSON, Tenn. — “Our purpose here tonight is to meet with families and communities to talk about what they want to be true for their child and for their school,” said Eve Carney.

Carney is the chief district officer with the Tennessee Department of Education. This month the department is traveling across the state hosting listening tours in six communities that have the highest amount of priority schools.

“We take this opportunity to step back and see what’s working and see what we need to re-frame as we move forward,” said Carney.

Wednesday night, parents and educational leaders filled the auditorium of Liberty Technology Magnet High School for the latest stop on the tour.

“The relationship that the Department of Education has with our school districts is important to, first of all understand, and then to mold into what our citizens want it to be,” said Republican State Representative Chris Todd of Jackson.

Organizers say the goal is to give parents a seat at the table, where they can express concerns and ways to better their child’s education going forward.

“We hear a lot about the need to build that community support and making sure parents feel welcomed at schools,” said Carney.

And for students….

“Just being happy in the school environment and being challenged to where they know they’re expected to succeed, and then provided the resources and environment to succeed,” said Rep. Todd.

During the session, many attendees brought up wanting more parental engagement, consistent learning and college readiness throughout the district.

The last stop for the ‘School Turnaround Listening Tour’ will be on November 4 in Davidson County.