Week 10 Team of the Week: Liberty Tech

JACKSON, Tenn. — Despite the wet conditions this past Friday night, Liberty Tech was able to take care of the football, earning a well deserved 36-22 win over Dyersburg as well as the title Team of the Week.

Leading up to the game, the Crusaders practiced and prepared for the rain, making their backfield take reps with wet footballs.

Coach Taylor’s defense stepped up in a big way against Dyersburg, forcing several turnovers in the contest. They’ll look to replicate that same kind of defensive effort against a talented Hardin County team this coming Friday night for the last game of the regular season.