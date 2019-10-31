TDOC executes Operation Blackout this Halloween

JACKSON, Tenn. — On Halloween night, children filled the streets for special treats, but authorities went door-knocking for a different reason.

“On Halloween night we go out and check violent against children registered sex offenders,” said Carol Mathes.

Mathes is the Tennessee Department of Correction’s district director of specialized unit. She says this is the tenth year the department is executing Operation Blackout.

“It’s very important because we want to make sure that we are out in our Tennessee communities making sure that we are reaching out to families,” Mathes said.

Officials say Thursday night law enforcement officers are going to over 800 sex offenders’ homes across the state; that’s nearly 250 homes in West Tennessee.

“The registered sex offenders under our supervision are actually going to have their doors shut, their light off; they are not allowed to participate in it nor are they allowed to pass out candy or anything like that,” Mathes said.

TDOC employees will also be checking to make sure blinds are closed and offenders don’t display any Halloween decorations.

“If they’re not in compliance, it can be anywhere from a sanction, or it can be an arrest on site,” Mathes said.

To search for registered sex offenders in your area, click here.