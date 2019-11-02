Concerned citizens want to ‘save our city’

JACKSON, Tenn.–A few concerned citizens came together with one goal in mind, to save the Hub City.

Amanda Campbell and a few others organized an event at the Oman Arena to get everyone together for the city of Jackson.

“Save Our City is an anti-violence event to bring the community together, regardless of race or religious background,” Campbell said.

She said that she and others want to save the city from any kind of violence, whether it involves guns or domestic abuse.

“It’s important to bring the community together, and give those who lost someone to gun violence a voice,” Campbell said.

However, organizers expected attendance to be much more than what turned out.

“We didn’t have the turnout like we wanted. We really wanted people to get involved and to show up and support people in the community trying to make a difference,” Campbell said, “we did a lot of advertising, and we had a really good response. We’re not sure what happened.”

It was the first year to host the event, featuring live performances and guest speakers.

Campbell hopes those who showed up take away one thing.

“I hope that the people who did attend will go further in their own neighborhoods or communities and step up,” Campbell said.