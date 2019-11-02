Pet of the Week: Jasmyn

Meet Jasmyn!

This sweet girl with an adorable underbite is available for adoption.

This beautiful four-month-old sweet little girl was found abandoned by a good samaritan who contacted law enforcement to ensure Jasmyn would receive the care she needed.

Jasmyn came to our rescue with signs of neglect, but it isn’t reflected in this precious little girl’s happy-go-lucky personality. Her love for life and infectious smile will melt your heart.

We just know that Jasmyn is going to be an amazing addition to one lucky family.

If you would like to foster Jasmyn or make her a part of your family, please contact Saving The Animals Together (STAT) at 731-313-7828 or fill out the adoption application on their website.

You can also contact STAT via social media:

Facebook: Saving The Animals Together

Twitter: STATdawgs

Instagram: savingtheanimalstogether