Darryl Samuels named Jackson Fire Chief

JACKSON, Tenn.–“I am honored and proud to serve as Jackson’s Fire Chief,” said Chief Darryl Samuels.

Serving as Interim Fire Chief for the department already, Chief Samuels said he’s ready to officially lead the department as Fire Chief.

“To ensure that the Jackson Fire Department delivers the best possible life safety and fire protection services that we can offer,” said Chief Samuels.

City officials made the announcement Tuesday at the Jackson City Council meeting.

“It’s one of the best decisions the city council and mayor could have made,” said Jackson Fire Captain Benjamin Benfield of Fire Station 4.

Captain Benfield said Chief Samuels has been moving the department in the right direction since he was appointed to the interim position.

“He really boosted the morale of the men because he showed and expressed a sense of care for each one of us as individuals,” said Captain Benfield.

Chief Samuels said he wants to help the department grow.

“The person that will do the P.R. for the fire department and build morale,” said Chief Samuels.

“Chief Darryl Samuels is the perfect person I believe for this position,” said Captain Benfield.

Chief Samuels replaces Max Stewart who retired last year.