Week 11 Player of the Week: Marquarvious Webb

ALAMO, Tenn. — After dominating the run game last Friday in Dyersburg, Crockett County’s Marquarvious Webb walked away with this week’s Player of the Week award.

Webb only carried the ball a few times, but still managed to post over 100 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns in the 41-0 win over the Trojans. As a player who plays on both sides of the ball and on special teams, Webb makes a conscious effort to work hard perfecting his craft in practice every single day.

Webb and the Cavaliers now look ahead to the Class 4A playoffs, as they will host Bolton in the first round this Friday night.