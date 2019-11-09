Pet of the Week: Amidala

Meet Amidala!

This precious pup is available for adoption and sure to win your heart.

Amidala seems to be a beagle mix with the perfect mix of beauty in a medium-size package, probably in the 25-pound range, just about knee-high.

She’s got a perfectly trouble-free coat, the perfect amount of energy and has perfect leash manners. She’s a well-behaved little lady!

Amidala is such a sweet, mellow and mostly quiet girl, although sometimes she is happy to serenade you with the song of her choosing.

She’s good with cats and loves kids and other dogs. She would be absolutely ideal for anyone, whether you are a first time dog owner, or an active retiree who enjoys a jaunty stroll around the block once or twice a day.

If you would like to foster Amidala or make her a part of your family, please contact Saving The Animals Together (STAT) at 731-313-7828 or fill out the adoption application on their website.

You can also contact STAT via social media:

Facebook: Saving The Animals Together

Twitter: STATdawgs

Instagram: savingtheanimalstogether