South Jackson Walmart evacuated after bomb threat

SOUTH JACKSON, Tenn. — Several Jackson police cars surrounded the south Jackson Walmart Sunday evening.

At approximately 4:50 p.m. on November 10th, officers of the Jackson Police Department responded to 2171 S. Highland Avenue, Walmart, for a bomb threat call. A Walmart employee called the department advising Walmart had received a bomb threat.

Walmart personnel and officers of the Jackson Police Department evacuated the building without incident. The Jackson Police Department Bomb Unit along with one of the department’s bomb detecting K9’s also responded. The building was cleared without incident.

Even though the building was cleared and no evidence associated with a bomb was recovered, the case will remain open and active.

If anyone has information that may assist in this ongoing case, contact the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 and speak with an investigator.