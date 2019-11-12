First Round Player of the Week: John Whitley

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Big time players tend to step up in big time games. Hardin County’s John Whitley did exactly that this past Friday night, earning the Player of the Week award for the first round of the state playoffs.

In the Tiger’s first round playoff win against Portland, Whitley commanded the run game, racking up 117 yards on 16 carries for two touchdowns.

Whitley has been the go to back all season for Hardin County, providing a balance to an offense that primarily attacks through the air.

Next up for Whitley and the Tigers is a second round contest against Creek Wood this Friday. Kickoff from Hardin County is set for 7:00.