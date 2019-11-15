Hub City rings in the holiday spirit with light show

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Hub City is getting in the holiday spirit with an annual light show.

Friday was the opening night of a well-beloved light show in the Hub City.

This year there are more lights, classic holiday music and a brand new theme.

Friday evening families traveled to the Ballpark at Jackson, not to watch baseball, but to ring in the holidays with a popular light show.

“Out here we have Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland, and it’s really become a great annual tradition out here in Jackson,” said Andrew Chapman, broadcaster and media coordinator for the Jackson Generals.

This year Shadrack’s Light Show is introducing a brand new theme.

Families will experience Santa’s Beach Party, which will showcase Santa and friends on vacation.

“We have millions of Christmas lights as you can see behind me,” Chapman said. “They all coordinate to music in your car, and we’re helping ring in the holidays a little bit early.”

Organizers say all of the elements you see in the light displays are custom-made, including 100 percent energy-efficient LED lights throughout the shows for an environmentally friendly experience.

Organizers also say the light show is a way for families to get in the holiday spirit.

“Drive through the entire maze of Christmas lights and kind of celebrate Christmas a little early and all the way through the holiday,” Chapman said.

Organizers say it is the perfect way to spend time together as a family.

“It opens up tonight and runs through January 5, and you can bring the whole family out,” Chapman said.

To see the light show, it costs $25 for cars or family vans and $50 dollars for mini buses, limos and large vans.

The Jackson Generals Baseball organization will also be bringing back Santa’s village later in the holiday season.