Jackson recycles to keep city clean

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization is on a mission to keep the Hub City clean.

Saturday is America Recycles Day, and Jackson’s Stormwater Program will be celebrating in a big way.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. residents are encouraged to bring out their paper, medicines and electronics to 720 South Highland at the fire training center.

Organizers say the products will be responsibly recycled.

“This event, we will be recycling to encourage everyone to recycle because when you recycle, it keeps our community clean and protects our environment,” said Stormwater Program Manager Wendy Baxter Rhyne.

Organizers say papers will be shredded at a maximum of 10 boxes per vehicle.

All medicines will be allowed except for needles and liquids, and for electronics, no televisions or microwaves.