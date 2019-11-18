Health department held free parenting class

JACKSON, Tenn. — One class is helping parents learn new ways to support learning and development at home.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department, and the Tennessee Child Care Resource and Referral Network and Signal Centers hosted a free parenting class Monday.

The class focused on the importance of play, and how everyday items can help support your child’s learning.

Organizers say playing with your child at home not only helps them learn basic skills they will need in school, but also helps with their social and emotional skills as well.

“So it’s a really great opportunity for parents just to, kind of build those relationships with their children, and learn how to just engage and spend time with them,” family engagement quality coach, Regina Henning said.

The class was held at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church and was free for everyone.