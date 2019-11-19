Billie Ruth Sowell

Billie Ruth Sowell, 82, died Thursday evening at her residence. She was born October 6, 1937 in Jackson, TN the daughter of James Berry Smith and Lavada Moody Smith. Mrs. Sowell was a bookkeeper at Hub City Blueprint prior to retirement.

She was an active member of West Jackson Baptist Church until her health prevented her from attending.

Mrs. Sowell is survived by her husband Ed Sowell and son Tommy Sowell. She is also survived by one sister Betty Lou Osborne.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 17 at 2:00PM in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. Burial will follow in Oakfield Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 12:00PM until 2:00PM service time.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be directed to Alzheimer’s Research, 478 Craighead Street, Suite 200, Nashville, TN 37204.