Local restaurant pays if forward with the true meaning of being thankful

BELLS, Tenn.–The Front Porch Restaurant in Crockett County is giving thanks and paying it forward.

This is the 7th year for the Thanksgiving giveaway at the Front Porch.

Owner Carolyn Reed says this is a great way to give back to the community. Even the employees volunteer to work for free to make this day happen.

“This is a heart beating thing here,” said Carolyn Reed, owner of The Front Porch.

“It fills our hearts some people don’t have family and don’t get a Thanksgiving so this may be the only Thanksgiving they get,” said Stacy Salzar, who is hosting the giveaway.

“We just want to thank God that we were able to do that this day. That’s the main thing, God made this happen for us today,” added Salzar.

Salzer says they also bring food to shut-ins.