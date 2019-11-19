Lucille Altman Olsen

Lucille Altman Olsen, age 93, resident of Cordova, Tennessee and wife of the late John “Jack” Olsen, departed this life Monday evening, November 18, 2019 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.

Lucille was born April 14, 1926 in Knox, Indiana, the daughter of Henry Altman and Rosina Schultz Altman. She received her education in Chicago, Illinois and was employed as a seamstress for many years. She was a member of Markham Lutheran Church in Markham, Illinois and she enjoyed going to musicals and plays with her church group. Lucille was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and she loved bowling, going out to eat Chinese food, special times with her family and caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Olsen is survived by her daughter, Kathy Snook (Ron) of Cordova, TN; two sons, John Olsen (Julie) of Bartlett, TN, Tom Olsen (Wendy) of Port St. Lucie, FL; seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Harry Altman, Donald Altman; and her great-granddaughter, Cheyenne Campbell.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.