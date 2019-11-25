Holiday shopping safety tips

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

Holiday shopping season is upon us, and for many that means shopping.

Law enforcement have a few reminders for those out hunting deals this holiday season.

For your vehicle:

  • Lock your vehicle, store valuables in the truck or out of plain view.
  • Have your keys in your hand as you walk to your vehicle.
  • If you’re shopping at night, park in a well-lighted area.
  • Hold on to your purse. Do not put it down.

Shopping:

  • Always shop with a friend.
  • Limit distractions (including electronic devices)
  • Avoid carrying large amounts of cash. Pay with a check or credit card when possible.
  • Always have a responsible adult with children, and do not let your children go to the restroom alone.
  • Use the shopping cart safety belt for young children.
  • Teach children their addresses and phone numbers to give police officers, mall security, or store clerks if you get separated.

Home Safety Tips

  • Displays of gifts should not be visible through doors and windows of your home.
  • Lock doors and windows when leaving the house
  • Check the wiring on decorations. Frayed or damaged wiring can cause a fire.
  • Test your smoke alarms
  • Overloaded outlets are a fire hazard.
Categories: Seen On 7

Related Posts