Holiday shopping safety tips

Holiday shopping season is upon us, and for many that means shopping.

Law enforcement have a few reminders for those out hunting deals this holiday season.

For your vehicle:

Lock your vehicle, store valuables in the truck or out of plain view.

Have your keys in your hand as you walk to your vehicle.

If you’re shopping at night, park in a well-lighted area.

Hold on to your purse. Do not put it down.

Shopping:

Always shop with a friend.

Limit distractions (including electronic devices)

Avoid carrying large amounts of cash. Pay with a check or credit card when possible.

Always have a responsible adult with children, and do not let your children go to the restroom alone.

Use the shopping cart safety belt for young children.

Teach children their addresses and phone numbers to give police officers, mall security, or store clerks if you get separated.

Home Safety Tips