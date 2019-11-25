Holiday shopping safety tips
Holiday shopping season is upon us, and for many that means shopping.
Law enforcement have a few reminders for those out hunting deals this holiday season.
For your vehicle:
- Lock your vehicle, store valuables in the truck or out of plain view.
- Have your keys in your hand as you walk to your vehicle.
- If you’re shopping at night, park in a well-lighted area.
- Hold on to your purse. Do not put it down.
Shopping:
- Always shop with a friend.
- Limit distractions (including electronic devices)
- Avoid carrying large amounts of cash. Pay with a check or credit card when possible.
- Always have a responsible adult with children, and do not let your children go to the restroom alone.
- Use the shopping cart safety belt for young children.
- Teach children their addresses and phone numbers to give police officers, mall security, or store clerks if you get separated.
Home Safety Tips
- Displays of gifts should not be visible through doors and windows of your home.
- Lock doors and windows when leaving the house
- Check the wiring on decorations. Frayed or damaged wiring can cause a fire.
- Test your smoke alarms
- Overloaded outlets are a fire hazard.