Law enforcement share tips for safe holiday shopping

JACKSON, Tenn. — With holiday shopping upon us, law enforcement have some reminders for shoppers.

“It’s a rough time of the year because thieves know that police and law enforcement are covered up with things to do, so this is their harvest season,” Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tom Mapes said.

While you are shopping this holiday season, remember to always be aware of your surroundings.

“Certainly in the store to stay safe, I would encourage people to not necessarily bring their purses and wallets because that’s too obvious and too easy. Also, don’t be distracted because a lot of times, criminals work in pairs. Also if possible, leave the children at home or with a trusted friend or neighbor,” Mapes said.

You’ll also want to be careful when leaving the store.

“If you’re shopping at night, park close to the store and in a lighted area,” Mapes said.

Mapes says another thing you should do is make sure your vehicle is locked, both at the store and at home.

“It’s just so obvious. You say, ‘come on, folks! You know better!’ Common sense, lock your vehicles. Don’t leave your stuff vulnerable,” Mapes said.

And tell your mail carrier where to deliver your package.

“You’ll want to be sure to have those packages delivered to an area that’s out of sight, not at a front door where everybody can see it. Maybe at a rear door or with a neighbor or even to your office place,” Mapes said.

Remember, you’re more important than any gift.

“Don’t confront a criminal. If somebody tries to grab your purse and run with it, or steal your package, your life is much more valuable than those packages and those gifts. So take care of yourself and be safe,” Mapes said.

For a full list of tips on how to stay safe this holiday season, go to the Seen on 7 section of our website.