Tips for deep frying turkeys this holiday season

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Chief Eric Turner with the Madison County Fire Department says cooking is one of the most common causes of household fires, especially around the holidays.

“Thanksgiving, Christmas, there’s that much more cooking going on. The other part of that is you’re normally cooking things that take longer to cook,” Chief Turner said.

One of the most popular Thanksgiving items is also the most common to cause a fire, and that’s the turkey.

Officials say the biggest mistake people make is frying it frozen.

“That turkey is frozen so when it hits that hot oil it makes it expand that much more. So it pushes that oil over the edges of the pot, comes interdict with the flame and then you’ve got a fire,” Chief Turner said.

Experts say if that fire comes in contact with the commonly used high pressure propane tank, it could lead to a very dangerous situation.

“Call 911. If you can do something with it, safely do so, but don’t take any chances and let the professionals do it,” Chief Turner said.

Fire officials say don’t let your main course burn your house down on Thanksgiving, and take precautions and always have a fire extinguisher nearby.

Fire officials say never fry the turkey in a garage or an enclosed space, and never leave it unattended.