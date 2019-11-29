Crowds fill stores for Black Friday savings

JACKSON, Tenn. — Black Friday has started in the Hub City, and customers are filling stores in hopes to get a good deal.

Shoppers stood in line for hours to get those door busters, and a popular item were all those electronics.

With Thanksgiving coming to an end, several people were hoping to save a little extra money on their Christmas shopping.

“We’re trying to get our kids some toys, whatever is good that has a good deal,” a shopper explained.

There are also some Black Friday veterans, who have been scavenging for deals for over a decade.

“We’ve been doing this every year for the past 10 years,” one shopper said.

Some customers share their secret to getting the biggest bang for your buck.

“Planning ahead and mapping out which store to go to first,” the shopper explained. “We have probably eight or nine on our list.”

There will be Black Friday deals all day Friday.

Local and small businesses will also be offering up some great deals as well.

For those hoping to miss the crowds this year, Cyber Monday is just around the corner.