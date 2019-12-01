Church uses art to kick off Advent

JACKSON, Tenn.–One Jackson church is kicking off the start of advent season in a different way.

“We decided to do something special this year called project advent, and it’s for all ages of the church, from young to old,” said Marianne Archer, the lay leader at Aldersgate United Methodist Church.

“We’re doing different projects highlighting the different things you think about during advent season,” Archer said.

Members at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Jackson got creative to kick off Advent season, which is the period leading up to Christmas day.

“Advent is a time of preparation and looking forward to what’s to come,” Archer explained.

The group started out by making luminaries decorated with the traditional nativity scene on the outside.

Children enjoyed a special project involving a Jesse tree, which symbolizes the genealogy of Jesus.

“It starts out as a bare branch, and you add something to it each day of advent that is a significant story from the Bible,” Archer said, “we’ve chosen to do one where the children can decorate the ornaments and add their own decorated ornament to the tree.”

Everyone also signed cards for home bound seniors, and watched an Advent video created by the young adult Sunday school class.

“It’s the beginning of the season of looking forward to what we can do to bring God’s kingdom to earth,” Archer said.

Church members say they look forward to lighting up for this advent season.

Members also sang carols and enjoyed a soup dinner.