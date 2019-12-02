Local businesses take part in Cyber Monday

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s been a weekend of deals with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, but the savings don’t stop there.

Cyber Monday is one of the biggest online shopping days of the year, and local businesses are getting in on the action.

“This year we have, if you spend $125, you get $50 off your purchase,” Mam’selle employee Kristy Long said.

Mam’selle is a locally-owned business that has been in the Hub City since 1973.

Employees say retail has changed a lot since then. Going digital is now a major factor, but the main priority will always be the customers.

“We enjoy helping customers. We’ve been helping them for that long, and we hope to help them for many more years,” Long said.

Several businesses say they receive some of their highest revenue during the holiday season, and they want to remind people why it’s important to shop local.

“When you buy from local businesses, you give right back into your community. It keeps the economy thriving right here in your own area,” owner of Hagan Photography, Wanda Hagan said.

Hagan is a local photographer who believes every family should have pictures that capture important moments in their lives, especially during the holidays.

“I want to give back to them, to where anyone can have professional pictures. So, if they buy a gift card from me, I’m going to match whatever they pay. So, $25 dollars and up, whatever they give me, I’m going to match on their gift card,” Hagan said.

Many business owners say these deals are a way to invest back into the community.

After several days of deals and Christmas shopping, it is the time to pay it forward with Giving Tuesday.