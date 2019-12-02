West Tennesseans gather for annual Jackson Christmas Parade

JACKSON, Tenn. – The sights and sounds of the season come alive with an annual event in downtown Jackson. Hundreds of people from all over the Hub City were lined up awaiting the Christmas parade. It was an evening filled with lights, floats and marching bands and the magic of Christmas spreading throughout downtown Jackson Monday night.

“It’s really cool,” said parade goer, Jacob Griggs. “There’s a lot of cool floats here, a lot of energy and it’s just a really cool environment to be in.”

“It’s a lot of excitement and it is kind of like gets you in the Christmas spirit after thanksgiving so it’s really fun,” said parade goer, Emily Hood.

People didn’t mind braving the cold to wait for the parade, which has been a tradition in Jackson for many years. Plus, many who came out to watch says it’s a great way for the community to come together to celebrate Christmas.

“My favorite part is seeing how happy it makes all the kids and they all having a great time getting the candy and playing in the fake snow and everything,” said Griggs.

“I think I like the bands,” said Hood. “I love when ever they come by and you can see all the high school playing and I love the drum line. That’s my favorite part.”

It’s a place to see some familiar faces including our very own WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Team.

“We used to participate in it and now we come to watch it,” said Griggs.

“This is my second year so we usually come out here, this is the second time we’ve done it and its probably going to be a tradition I would say,” said Hood.

This year’s theme for the parade was appropriately called “The Lights of Christmas.”

The Christmas parade has been a tradition in Jackson for decades.