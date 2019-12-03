Marjorie Lynville Churchwell Walker

Graveside services for Marjorie Lynville Churchwell Walker, 93, will be held Friday, November 29, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Pleasant Green (Campground) Cemetery near the Hollyleaf Community between Trezevant and Bradford, with burial to follow services. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 12 Noon until 1:30 pm at the Brummitt Funeral Home in Trezevant. Mrs. Walker, a homemaker and a retired employee of Henry I. Siegel (H.I.S.), died Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at AHC of McKenzie formerly McKenzie Healthcare and Rehab. She was born on July 21, 1926 in a log house near Trezevant, Tennessee next to where she presently lives to Arlie Elmer and Ara Stafford Churchwell. She was a member of the New Hope Presbyterian Church near McKenzie and a graduate of Trezevant High School. She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters Jo Crawley, Arlene Poteet, and Joyce Newbill.

Survivors include a daughter Dianne (Don) Harris of McKenzie, a son Charles Edward Walker of Trezevant, a sister Loyce Johnson of Huntingdon, two brothers J. W. (Doris) Churchwell of Memphis, Elder Buron Ray (Carolyn) Churchwell of McKenzie, two grandchildren Janson Redden and Marla Redden Belyew, and four great grandchildren Gage Redden, Makayla Belyew, Molly Belyew and Macy Belyew.

Pallbearers who will be serving are Jeff Churchwell, Janson Redden, Ryan Belyew, John Churchwell, Danny Johnson, and Michael Poteet.

Brummitt Funeral Home of Trezevant is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 669-3871 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.