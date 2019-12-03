Nearly 60°F Wednesday Afternoon!

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Tuesday, December 3rd

We’ve had some sunshine today, but there’s even more ahead tomorrow! Warmer weather accompanies the clear skies in Wednesday’s forecast but only for that day. We’ll have a slight chance for rain before the end of the workweek.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear skies tonight will give us an opportunity to wake up with near freezing temperatures making it just a little bit warmer than it was last night. We’re in the midst of a warming trend, however, so warmer weather is forecast tomorrow!

Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures will peak near 60°F Wednesday afternoon. We expect temperatures to be even a little bit warmer Thursday before a few showers arrive later that night. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com