Charles Wayne Cutberth, age 83, resident of Piperton, Tennessee and

husband of Kathryn Rose Johnson Cutberth, departed this life Thursday

morning, December 5, 2019 at his residence.

Charles was born November 18, 1936 in Tippah County, Mississippi, the

son of the late Joseph Gamble Cutberth and Annie Mae Munn Cutberth. He

was a 1956 graduate of Walnut High School in Walnut, Mississippi and

served his country in the United States Army with the Signal Corps. He was

employed as a journeyman electrician for many years before his retirement

in 1998 and was a member of the Local Union 474. Charles was a member

of Piperton United Methodist Church and will be remembered for being a

very organized person who was diligent about keeping his tools and

vehicles in pristine condition. He took much pride in maintaining his yard.

Mr. Cutberth is survived by his wife of 35 years, Kathryn Rose Johnson

Cutberth of Piperton, TN; two daughters, Lori McCormick (Chad) of Olive

Branch, MS, Rhonda Cavitt (Teddy) of Hernando, MS; his son, Joe

Cutberth (Kimberly) of Coldwater, MS; two sisters, Delilah Byrd of

Collierville, TN, Shirley Meeks of Des Moines, IA; six grandchildren,

Jessica, Josh, Samantha, Kathryn, Amy Mae, Victoria; one great-grandson

soon to join the family, Mason Thomas and one great-grandchildren soon

to join the family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by

his daughter, Pam Cutberth; his sister, Billie Ruth Cardwell; and his

brother, Troy Cutberth.

A visitation for Mr. Cutberth will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Monday,

December 9, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Funeral Services for Mr. Cutberth will be held at 1 P.M. Monday, December

9, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Rev. Roger

Joseph officiating. A private family interment will be in the West Tennessee

State Veterans Cemetery in Memphis.

