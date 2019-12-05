Education leaders seek public insight for superintendent search

Educational leaders are on the search for a new director of schools, and they are looking to the public for insight.

Thursday, a community forum was held at city hall where board members of the Jackson-Madison County School system listened to residents, their ideas, and their concerns.

Many people gave their opinion on what characteristics the next school superintendent should have, and the challenges they may face.

“Overwhelmingly, the words that were said over, and over, and over again were consistency, the consistency of the curriculum that they’re under now,” resident Robert Curlin said.

For those who were not able to attend the forum, there is an online survey for the community.

It will be available until Friday at midnight. To complete the survey, visit Seen on 7.