Family looks to rebuild following large house fire

GADSDEN, Tenn. — One family says they are just thankful to be alive after an afternoon house fire Thursday.

Fire crews worked hard for hours to put out flames that will leave one family rebuilding their entire lives.

“I was asleep, and then I smelled smoke and I got up and I opened the door, and there were flames everywhere,” homeowner Norma Luna said.

Thursday afternoon, fire crews arrived to Tinsley Road in Gadsden to find a home completely engulfed by fire.

“There was no one in the house, and everyone was out safely,” Gadsden Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Taylor said.

But Luna says a very important member of her family was no where to be found.

“My poor doggy. They tried to get him out, but they can’t get him out so we don’t know if he’s dead or alive,” Luna said.

After hours of waiting a familiar face emerges, filling the Luna family with overwhelming emotion.

Now the family says it’s time to start rebuilding their lives from the ashes.

“I lost all of my belongings, all my clothes, my son’s clothes, everything that we ever owned is all in there,” Luna said.

The family is asking their neighbors and the community to keep them in their thoughts, especially as the Christmas holiday approaches.

“Just pray for us, and hopefully we’ll be okay after all this. We’re strong and I know we can do it, and we’re going to be okay,” Luna said.

Fire officials say they found the dog behind a refrigerator under massive debris, surviving hours in the home with both fire and smoke.

Representatives with the Red Cross say they will be helping the family get back on their feet.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.