Union City Animal Control officer speaks out after puppies abandoned

UNION CITY, Tenn. — A local animal control officer is speaking out after three puppies are abandoned.

“What it looked like is, someone just drove by and dropped them right by the entrance of the drive because they’re right by the entrance to the road,” animal control officer Amanda McManus said. “They weren’t easily seen, as you can see how far it is to our drive.”

McManus and her team rescued the puppies earlier this week.

“I’m just glad they didn’t end up in the road,” McManus said.

She says dumping animals, even if it’s right in front of animal control, is illegal in Tennessee.

“It doesn’t happen all the time, but it’s happened on a few occasions where they’ll leave them at the front door, or they’ll be running around,” McManus said.

Instead of leaving animals on the side of the road, Union City’s Department of Animal Control has a message to anyone who may need help.

“There’s tons of rescues locally that will gladly help take the puppies. If you need help getting the mother spayed, if you don’t want puppies, there’s programs to help with that as well,” McManus said.

And there’s some good news for the three puppies.

“Right now, they’re being bottle fed and taken care of. They’ll get vetted. They’ll get spayed and neutered. Then they’ll be up for adoption through Goofy Foot Dog Rescue,” McManus said.

Union City Animal Control does not accept owner-surrendered animals, but McManus says she is happy to put you in contact with someone who does.