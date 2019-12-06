Children pay Santa a visit ahead of Christmas

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Hub City.



For those who have not already gotten their Christmas list to Santa, you might want to wait before mailing it off at the post office because he’s in Jackson.

Santa’s House is located on the corner of North Highland Avenue and Lafayette Street.

Friday, several good boys and girls stopped by and told Mr. Claus everything they want for Christmas this year.

“Just remember Santa says, to go to bed early, and I want something out nice… favorite cookie is oatmeal raisin,” said Santa.

Santa is guaranteed to be at the house Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. and best of all, it’s completely free to pay him a visit.