Pet of the Week: Sauer

Meet Sauer!

This handsome little guy is only five months old, and his number one wish is to have a family of his own in time for Christmas.

Sauer loves to play fetch and tug-of-war. He’s full of energy and would love to have his own kids to run, play and grow up with.

He does well around children, but because he has a rambunctious personality, he needs to be supervised because he could easily knock a small child over without meaning to.

Sauer is super sweet and very cuddly and plays nicely. He gets along great with other dogs and listens very well for a puppy.

He is already kennel, leash and house trained, which is always an added bonus.

Sauer would do great in an active family. He would be a great companion to take on hikes or long walks because he loves exploring new things.

If you would like to foster Sauer or make him a part of your family, please contact Saving The Animals Together (STAT) at 731-313-7828 or fill out the adoption application on their website.

You can also contact STAT via social media:

Facebook: Saving The Animals Together

Twitter: STATdawgs

Instagram: savingtheanimalstogether