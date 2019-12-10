Author Louis Webb

Services for Author Louis Webb, 77, will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah’s Witnesses in McKenzie. Cremation was chosen by the family. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 12 noon until service time at 1:00 pm at the Kingdom Hall. Mr. Webb, a retired Purchasing Agent for Hubbell Lighting in Martin for 33 and ½ years and in the mid to late 1960’s Mr. Louis worked as a sales clerk at Wrinkle Hardware in McKenzie, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at his residence. He was born on March 9, 1942 in McKenzie, Tennessee to Willard Louis and Annie Christine Wilson Webb. He was a Jehovah’s Witnesses in the McKenzie Kingdom Hall, he was also a 1960 graduate of the McKenzie High School. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years Linda Fay Barlar Webb of McKenzie, a daughter Tammy Renee (Scott) Potter of Nashville, three sons Louis Wayne Webb of Jackson, James Stacy (Jackie) Webb of Nolensville, TN, Kevin Curtis (Renee) Webb of Summerville, South Carolina, two sisters Katherine Ann (Conan) Garner of Wichita, Kansas, Frances Jane (Bill) Deines of McKenzie, four grandchildren Nicole Renee Webb, Joshua Reece Webb, Noah Dylan Webb, and Dianna Faye Webb.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.