Treasury Nicole McMurray-Kidd

Memorial service for Treasury Nicole McMurray-Kidd, age 14 Months, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

Treasury McMurray-Kidd passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.