Truck carrying M&Ms overturns on interstate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee Department of Transportation official confirms a truck hauling about 35,000 pounds of M&M candies has overturned on a state highway.

News outlets report the semitrailer crashed on Interstate 40 near Knoxville early Friday morning.

Mark Nagi, community relations officer for the agency, said on Twitter that one of the ramps in the area was expected to be closed for several hours as crews cleaned up.

Nagi followed up with a photo of dozens of cardboard boxes filled with packaged M&Ms sitting among the debris.