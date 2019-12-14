UTM rodeo student, coach dies at 23

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin has announced the death of one of its students.

Friday, the athletics department announced 23-year-old Ashley Brooks, a graduate student and rodeo team coach, died this week.

The South Fulton native graduated with her undergraduate degree in the spring of 2018.

Brooks was also working towards a graduate degree in agricultural and natural resources system management.

The university has not yet released her cause of death.

This is the third death the UTM rodeo team has faced since 2016 and the second this year.