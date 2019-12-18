The Salvation Army gives out presents as Christmas approaches

JACKSON, Tenn. — Christmas is just around the corner, and one organization is helping to make it a little brighter for families.

“This is the day that all of the hard work and all of the donors who’ve shopped for these children, this is when we get to give everything back,” Salvation Army Lt. Cheryl Moynihan said.

This year the Salvation Army is spreading Christmas cheer by giving out food bags and toys to families on their Angel Tree.

“Sometimes our neighbors, and people you wouldn’t realize are struggling, really are struggling this time of year,” Moynihan said. “Sometimes it’s not just about the Barbie dolls and the cars, it’s about the hope that the toys bring.”

Organizers say the Salvation Army will be helping close to 200 families and over 500 children have a better Christmas this year.

“It’s an awesome feeling to get somebody willing to help make your day brighter,” recipient Sharvis Neely said.

Volunteers worked diligently starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday by preparing for the families to arrive, and even helping them load presents.

“It’s just so fulfilling for us to be here; I mean it feels even better than I thought it would. My kids are smiling helping carry things out the door, carrying gifts out. I didn’t think they would receive it as well as they have, but they have been great,” volunteer Willis Woolfork said.

“My mom always teach me to go help somebody,” Chanceler Marion said. At 12-years-old Marion is one of the youngest volunteers, and he has advice for residents as Christmas approaches.

“You should be grateful because some families don’t have this,” Marion said.

With presents ranging from bikes to basketball hoops, many Angel Tree recipients say they know their families will have a very merry Christmas this year.

“Without it a lot of people wouldn’t have anything, and I know a lot of people that don’t,” Neely said.

The giving doesn’t stop here. Organizers say they will be delivering gifts to families tomorrow through the Salvation Army church.