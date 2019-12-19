Authorities offer tips on protecting your home while traveling

JACKSON, Tenn. — Many people will soon be traveling for the holidays, leaving their homes vulnerable to burglars.

Law enforcement leaders say it takes a lot more than just simply locking your doors to keep your home and belongings protected.

Christmas is less than a week away, and you may be making plans to travel out of town. Authorities are offering tips to help keep your home protected while you are away.

“Make plans, get a trusted friend, a neighbor that will pick up your mail, pick up your newspapers,” Madison County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Joe Gill said.

If you’re planning to fill your social media with vacation photos you may want to think again.

“They’ll take that opportunity to go take packages or actually break in a house, and then they have hours to be in a house instead of minutes,” Gill said.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office can also patrol your neighborhood while you’re away. Here is how it works.

Go to the department’s official website, and under resources click on “Vacation Form.”

Take the completed form to the sheriff’s office, then officers will randomly check your residence while you’re away.

“If you got an alarm system, make sure the alarm system is working properly. There’s a lot of things out there now,” Gill said.

Robert Rains is the general manager of Best Buy, and he says there are several security camera options.

“Every one of them is where you can use your phone and instantly see it,” Rains said.

So you can keep an eye on your home even while you’re miles away.

“My phone notifies me every time somebody comes near or by my house. So it’s pretty easy,” Rains said.

While you may want to turn your lights off to conserve energy, officers say it’s important to leave a porch light on while you’re out of town.

Law enforcement leaders say if possible, you should also try to leave a vehicle in your driveway so it will appear as if someone is home.

For more on how authorities can patrol your neighborhood while you’re away, click here.