Jerrel Wayne Hoppers

Jerrel Wayne Hoppers, age 82, died on Friday, December 20, 2019 at his Jackson, TN residence.

Jerrell was born on January 17, 1937 in Trenton, TN, the son of the late J. G. and Sadie Simmons Hoppers. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving as a paratrooper. He held several positions during his working career including the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and as an instructor with the Tennessee Alcohol Beverage Commission.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Brenda Bates Hoppers; a son Keith Hoppers of Ft. Mills, SC; a daughter, Gail Vandenbosh and her fiancé Keith Douglass of Oakfield, TN; a sister, Brenda Duck of Nashville, TN and two grandchildren Joseph Peyton Hoppers and Noah Vandenbosch as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: A memorial visitation will be held from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM on Monday, December 23, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. A private committal service will be held at the Parkers Crossroads Veterans Cemetery.