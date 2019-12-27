Funeral Services for Florine K. Barmore, age 66, will be Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 12:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Humble Cemetery in Huntingdon, TN.Mrs. Barmore died Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, TN. Visitation for Mrs. Barmore will begin Monday afternoon, December 30, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in Huntingdon, TN. For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.