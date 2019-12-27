Linda Gail McKenzie

Linda Gail McKenzie, age 57, current resident of Brownsville, Tennessee, “went home” on December 23, 2019 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital in Memphis Tennessee.

Services for Ms. McKenzie will be at 1 P.M. Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Tony Watkins officiating. Interment will follow in the Hebron Cemetery near Stanton. A visitation for Ms. McKenzie will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Linda was born August 4, 1962 in Harvey Illinois. She was the daughter of the late Earl Wayne & Virginia Carolyn “Jenny” Andrews McKenzie. She moved at an early age to the Bethlehem Community of Stanton Tennessee and was a 1980 graduate of Fayette-Ware High School. She was a hair stylist and nail tech at Sally’s Beauty Salon in Somerville Tennessee and at Jamaica Me Tan & Beautiful in Jackson Tennessee. She was also a server for many years at the Somerville Country Club and for the past 15+ years, had dedicated her Wednesday nights feeding “Her Boys” at their weekly card game.

She was affectionately known to her family as Hinney. She enjoyed people and loved caring for them. She was an avid cook & was always cooking for others. Her greatest hobby was shopping. Oh, how she loved to shop! She enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach… but her favorite pastime was spending time with & enjoying her large family & many friends (whom she also considered family). Linda will be greatly missed by that family and by the shear multitudes of wonderful longtime friends that loved and adored her and the giant, infectious smile she always had on her face.

Linda was a Christian and was a member of Liberty Grove Baptist Church in Jackson, Tennessee.

Linda is survived by a daughter, Stacy Mae Davis (Jason) of Bells TN; 2 sons, Jason Bernard of Conway AR & Cody Aungst (Alex) of Gardner, KS; and grandchildren, Amanda Gail, Brenden & Beatrice; 5 sisters, Nancy Bradford (James) of Scottsboro AL, Dawn Woodgate (Paul) of Martinsville VA, Sherry McKenzie Potempa of Clearwater FL, Tammy Williams (Ricky) of Michie, TN & Mitzi Marbry (Roger) of Arab, AL; 2 brothers, John “Bubba” McKenzie of Michie TN & David “Tater” McKenzie (Chrissy) of Oakland, TN; 2 very special aunts, Lougenia McKenzie Williams (Gene) of Cordova, TN & Ann Nita Andrews of Brownsville, TN; her best friend, Michael Aungst; many cousins and a host of nieces and nephews that she fondly referred to as “Her Babies”.

In lieu of flowers, Linda requested that donations be made to the Hebron Cemetery Fund (in the Bethlehem Community), 6885 Yum Yum Road, Somerville, TN 38068.

