Pet of the Week: Ruby

Meet Ruby!

She is an adorable girl available for adoption.

Ruby is a five-month-old terrier mix, and she is a sweet, sassy, cuddly little lady.

She is crate-trained and house-trained.

Ruby is a curious girl with adventure in her blood.

She has no issues with other dogs or kids. She would probably love a fur-sibling she can tussle and snuggle with or a moderately active family that will keep her busy with lots of play and snuggles after.

If you would like to foster Hank or make him a part of your family, contact Saving The Animals Together (STAT) at 731-313-7828 or fill out the adoption application on their website.

You can also contact STAT via social media:

Facebook: Saving The Animals Together

Twitter: STATdawgs

Instagram: savingtheanimalstogether