Pet of the Week: Ruby
Meet Ruby!
She is an adorable girl available for adoption.
Ruby is a five-month-old terrier mix, and she is a sweet, sassy, cuddly little lady.
She is crate-trained and house-trained.
Ruby is a curious girl with adventure in her blood.
She has no issues with other dogs or kids. She would probably love a fur-sibling she can tussle and snuggle with or a moderately active family that will keep her busy with lots of play and snuggles after.
If you would like to foster Ruby or make her a part of your family, contact Saving The Animals Together (STAT) at 731-313-7828 or fill out the adoption application on their website.
You can also contact STAT via social media:
Facebook: Saving The Animals Together
Twitter: STATdawgs
Instagram: savingtheanimalstogether