Local sheriff’s office offers free rides for New Year’s Eve

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — People all over West Tennessee will be ringing in the new year Tuesday night, but once the part is over, how are you getting home?

“We’ve been offering this for several years now. We want folks to go out and have a good time on New Year’s Eve, but we want them to get home safely,” Henry County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Wayne Fuqua said.

Starting at 11 p.m. New Year’s Eve, if you’re in Henry County, you can call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for a free ride home.

“More and more people call us ever year. It seems it’s growing every year, and we’re putting the word out more about offering that service,” Fuqua said.

And when you call:

“Tell us who they are and where they’re at and dispatch will send an officer out to meet with them, pick them up and take them home,” Fuqua said.

This is the seventh year for the sheriff’s office to offer the rides.

They will go through 2 a.m. New Year’s Day, and the rides are completely free.

Fuqua says they’ll be picking people up from all over Henry County, from convention centers, homes, and bars. The rides are not to get from one party to another, but to get you from the party home.

To request a ride from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, call (731) 642-1672.