Sunny And Chilly Today

Weather Update: Monday, December 30 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. I know that it is hard to believe, but temperatures this morning are actually about normal for this time of year. We start off in the upper 30s this morning. It’s also a little brisk with wind between 5 and 15 mph. This will create a wind chill, it will feel like we are around freezing to start off. Temps will rise through this morning into the mid 40s and should top out around 50 degrees. There will be plenty of sunshine both today. Skies will remain mainly overnight as well. That will lead to a cold start to the last day of December.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

