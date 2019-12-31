John T. “Johnie” Jones, Jr.
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
|Name: City & State
|, of Paris
|Age:
|62
|Place of Death:
|His residence
|Date of Death:
|Saturday, December 28, 2019
|Funeral Time/Day:
|Memorial Service: 11:00 AM Saturday, January 4, 2020
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Gary Collier
|Place of Burial:
|Van Dyke Grove Cemetery at a later date
|Visitation:
|10:00-11:00 AM Saturday, January 4, 2020 prior to the service
|Date/Place of Birth:
|February 10, 1957 in Paris, Tennessee
|Both Parents Names:
|John Thomas Jones and Dorothy Louise Cornwell Jones, both preceded
|Sisters: City/State
|Debbie Jones of Paris, TN
|Brothers: City/State
|Steve (Tammy) Jones of Paris, TN
|Other Relatives:
|Aunt: Peggy Taylor of Paris, TN
Uncles: Robert (Peggy) Cornwell of Wynne, Arkansas
Marquis Alexander of Houston, TX
Nephew: Brandon Boyd of Paris, TN
Also survived by numerous cousin and friends.
|Personal Information:
|Johnie was a truck driver for many years prior to being disabled. He was also a member of Springhill Baptist Church.