John T. “Johnie” Jones, Jr.

Name: City & State , of Paris
Age: 62
Place of Death: His residence
Date of Death: Saturday, December 28, 2019
Funeral Time/Day: Memorial Service: 11:00 AM Saturday, January 4, 2020
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Gary Collier
Place of Burial: Van Dyke Grove Cemetery at a later date
Visitation: 10:00-11:00 AM Saturday, January 4, 2020 prior to the service
Date/Place of Birth: February 10, 1957 in Paris, Tennessee
 John Thomas Jones and Dorothy Louise Cornwell Jones, both preceded
Sisters: City/State Debbie  Jones of Paris, TN
Brothers: City/State Steve (Tammy) Jones of Paris, TN
Other Relatives:  Aunt: Peggy Taylor of Paris, TN

Uncles: Robert (Peggy) Cornwell of Wynne, Arkansas

            Marquis Alexander of Houston, TX

Nephew: Brandon Boyd of Paris, TN

Also survived by numerous cousin and friends.
Personal Information: Johnie was a truck driver for many years prior to being disabled. He was also a member of Springhill Baptist Church.

 

