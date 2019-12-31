John T. “Johnie” Jones, Jr.

Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441

Name: City & State , of Paris

Age: 62

Place of Death: His residence

Date of Death: Saturday, December 28, 2019

Funeral Time/Day: Memorial Service: 11:00 AM Saturday, January 4, 2020

Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home

Minister/Celebrant: Gary Collier

Place of Burial: Van Dyke Grove Cemetery at a later date

Visitation: 10:00-11:00 AM Saturday, January 4, 2020 prior to the service

Date/Place of Birth: February 10, 1957 in Paris, Tennessee

Both Parents Names: include mother’s maiden (surviving or preceded) John Thomas Jones and Dorothy Louise Cornwell Jones, both preceded

Sisters: City/State Debbie Jones of Paris, TN

Brothers: City/State Steve (Tammy) Jones of Paris, TN

Other Relatives: Aunt: Peggy Taylor of Paris, TN Uncles: Robert (Peggy) Cornwell of Wynne, Arkansas Marquis Alexander of Houston, TX Nephew: Brandon Boyd of Paris, TN Also survived by numerous cousin and friends.