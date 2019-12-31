Law enforcement out in full force for New Year’s Eve

JACKSON, Tenn.– Many West Tennesseans will go out to ring in the new year, and so will law enforcement.

The Jackson Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Madison County Sheriff’s Office will step up patrols for New Year’s Eve.

THP and sheriff’s deputies will have additional patrols in Madison County, while the Jackson Police Department will patrol as usual, but pay extra attention to areas with bars and clubs.

Law enforcement agencies encourage you to plan ahead when going out for tonight.

Some safety tips include having a designated driver, calling for a ride, and watching how much you drink.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Richard King says that the county hasn’t worked an alcohol-related fatality in one calendar year.

“I’m very pleased with that, and I attribute it to us adding more deputies. We’re taking a more proactive approach with traffic enforcement, because traffic enforcement does lead to saving lives and deterring crime,” King said.

If you do spot a drunk driver while you’re out, call 911 to report it, and be sure to give the location.